CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A couple of short-term ramp closures along I-77 starting Monday night could come as a surprise to you Tuesday morning.

These two ramps are closing at 7 p.m. Monday through 3 p.m. Tuesday:

The Route 30 Westbound ramp to I-77 North.

Also, the I-77 Northbound ramp to West Tuscarawas Street (Route 172).

They are closing for bridge repairs.