Two Bottle Bombs Disarmed in SW Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Canton Fire Department called in several agencies to assist after running into two small bottle bombs outside a house on Gertrude Ct near 9th Street SW Monday night.

They were ten feet from the porch of the house.

The devices were disarmed by the Summit County Bomb Squad.

Canton police say there was ammonia and other chemicals in the bottles.

The fire department says they were foaming and expanding with the bottle caps intact

The incident is under investigation.

No one faces charges at this time.