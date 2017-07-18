Canton Man on Marshal’s Dangerous Dozen List

Maurice Stewart (Courtesy U.S. Marshal for Northern Ohio)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – A Canton man is on the latest Dangerous Dozen list put out by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Maurice Stewart is being sought by U.S. Marshals on numerous drug trafficking and weapons counts.

He’s believed to be tied to a drug operation with connections from Detroit to West Virginia.

Stewart also has a previous conviction of Involuntary manslaughter on a Police Officer.

All of the fugitives on the Dangerous Dozen list should be considered dangerous individuals and should not be approached.

If anyone has information concerning the location of Stewart, they are encouraged to call (866) 4WANTED.

Or, text keyword WANTED and your tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous.

