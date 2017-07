RAVENNA, Ohio (WHBC) – The Portage County Sheriff’s Office and state AG’s office have issued a Missing and Endangered Child Advisory for a Portage County teen.

16-year-old Savannah Hopper left her Windham home early Wednesday morning.

She is believed to be at risk.

Her date of birth is 05/29/2001; she is a white female, 5′ 04″, with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone knowing her whereabouts should call the Portage County sheriff at (330) 296-5100 or your local law enforcement agency.