LAKE TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Stark County commissioners have given their OK for a future traffic light at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Lake Center Street NW in Lake Township.

It’s a $200,000 project.

The county engineer’s office will pursue a $100,000 Ohio Public Works grant, with the engineer’s office and the township splitting the remainder of the cost.

The grant would need to be approved first.

The earliest the light would go in would be the fall of 2018.