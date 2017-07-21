Public Memorial Being Planned for Ralph Regula

NAVARRE, Ohio (WHBC) – Memories of Ralph Regula are being expressed by so many people.

The Beach City native spent 36 years in Congress, accomplishing much.

Regula died Wednesday night at his home.

The family asks that despite his being a very public man, that they have some private time to grieve.

A public celebration of his life will be held sometime in the future.

They have asked that any memorials be contributed to a couple of causes.

They are: