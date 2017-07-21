OSHP Cruiser Stops Wrong Way Driver

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The best way to stop a wrong way driver from creating a serious accident situation in busy traffic?
Sacrifice the cruiser.
That’s what the State Highway Patrol Canton post did in stopping a 62-year-old North Canton wrong way driver on I-77 on Thursday.
After spotting the car going north along the berm on I-77 South, a trooper pulled in front of the car.
There was moderate damage to the cruiser; both cars were not driveable after the crash.
Albertus Ridgeway is charged with OVI and more.
He suffered abrasions and was taken to Aultman.