OSHP Cruiser Stops Wrong Way Driver

Wrong way driver about to slam into patrol cruiser on I-77 in Jackson Twp. (Courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol Facebook page)

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The best way to stop a wrong way driver from creating a serious accident situation in busy traffic?

Sacrifice the cruiser.

That’s what the State Highway Patrol Canton post did in stopping a 62-year-old North Canton wrong way driver on I-77 on Thursday.

After spotting the car going north along the berm on I-77 South, a trooper pulled in front of the car.

There was moderate damage to the cruiser; both cars were not driveable after the crash.

Albertus Ridgeway is charged with OVI and more.

He suffered abrasions and was taken to Aultman.