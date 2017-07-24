Mosquito Fogging in North Canton This Week

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The city of North Canton is fogging for mosquitoes each night this week through Thursday, starting Monday night.

They’ll start with the northeast section of the city Monday night beginning at 8 p.m.

If you have a respiratory problem, you’ll want to stay inside or leave the area; just take the recommended action.

If there’s too much wind or there’s rain, it’ll be delayed a day.

Here’s the initial schedule as of Monday, July 24: