Canton Fiscal: Revenues as Expected, Expenses Down

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The city of Canton is sticking to its budget.

Revenues are flat as expected while expenses are being kept down.

That from Finance Director Mark Crouse, who says income and expenses at the halfway point of the year were at about $25 million each.

Next year is a concern though: right now there’s a million dollar gap to fill.

The city is hoping for approval of a COPS grant in October to keep police staffing at its current level.

Also, SAFER grants for nine firefighters are expiring mid-year.

