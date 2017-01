COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) (Jan. 2, 2017) – The 132nd session of the Ohio General Assembly opens on Tuesday in Columbus.

All members will be sworn in.

State Rep Kirk Schuring says with the start of any new session comes the biennial budget plan.

He says the governor is expected to deliver that to the legislature in late January or early February.

Schuring is Republican Speaker Pro Tempore for this session.