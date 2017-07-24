Health Experts Winning Raccoon Rabies Battle, So Far

PARIS TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The USDA has returned to Paris Township in Stark County, trying to determine how effective the raccoon rabies vaccination program was this spring.

They are trapping and testing raccoons, then vaccinating them before letting them go.

There were two positive cases of raccoon rabies in the township early in the spring, but despite intense surveillance, there have been no additional cases.

The Stark County Health Department says USDA personnel even reached into parts of Nimishillen, Osnaburg and Sandy Townships in their search for rabid raccoons, but none turned up in those areas.