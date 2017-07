JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – In two years, Stark State College hopes to be offering four-year degrees in two areas of study they already specialize in.

They are Dental Hygiene and Occupational Therapy Assisting.

Stark State President Para Jones says they are the leading provider of candidates for those jobs in this region.

But requirements for jobs in those fields are becoming more stringent.

The state now allows community colleges to offer certain bachelors degrees.