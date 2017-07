CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is checking out a phone scam that involves them.

Area residents have gotten calls from a local number where a man gives the name of a sergeant with the department.

That man claims there’s an arrest warrant out unless you meet them somewhere and pay up.

Of course, neither the courts nor the sheriff’s office operate this way.

Contact the office at 330 430-3800 if you get one of these calls.