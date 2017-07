CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A 32-year-old homeless man is charged with felonious assault on a police officer after ramming a police cruiser in NE Canton Monday night.

The Canton police traffic bureau says when Daniel Pride Jr. hit the cruiser, the open car door hit an officer.

The officer was not injured and the cruiser had minor damage.

It all started at Highland Road and Spring Avenue NE where officers saw a car traveling at a high rate of speed.