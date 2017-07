CANTON, Ohio (WHBF) – A Plain Township woman has been secretly indicted on Attempted Murder and Practicing Medicine Without a License charges.

This after a woman needing several Narcan doses to revive her was found in the care of 40-year-old Lilly Brunoni at a home in the 3200 Belden Avenue SE in Canton back in May.

She had overdosed on opiods, according to the sheriff’s office.

Brunoni has falsely claimed to be a medical professional before.

She’s in the Stark County jail.