CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A public event celebrating the life of the late Congressman Ralph Regula is being planned for the Regula Center at the University of Mount Union.

Richard Regula telling 1480 WHBC that his father may hold the attendance record for the Stark County Fair, going for 80 straight years.

Richard also says that among the many phone calls offering condolences, President George H W Bush gave him a call.

Regula passed away on July 19 at age 92.