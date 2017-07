CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Gasoline prices are taking a big leap, and these higher prices may stick around this time.

Retailers seem to be targeting $2.39 a gallon in Stark County, according to Gas Buddy.

Some of the stragglers may still have lower prices.

How come?

Lower gasoline inventories, cutbacks by Saudi Arabia and uncertainty in Venezuala get the blame.

A barrel of crude oil was up to $49 Friday morning.