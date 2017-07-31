A Rock for a Deputy

A great story – some “happy” news as it would be — a little boy makes a Stark County Sheriff’s day in Plain Township on Saturday. Here’s how the deputy recounted it:

“An SUV pulled beside my cruiser and suddenly stopped. There was a female driver with two young children in the back seat. The young boy, without hesitation, opened the vehicle door, climbed out of his booster seat and walked to the side of my cruiser. He proceeded with ‘Thank you for everything that you do and we love you.’ He then reached into his pocket and gave me this stone. God bless that family!”