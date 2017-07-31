Arrests Made in Canton Twp. Murder

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – An arrest in a Canton Township murder from earlier in July.

24-year-old Brandon Burt of Canton is charged with Aggravated Murder in the July 3 shooting death of 30-year-old Michael Christenson.

That shooting happened inside Christenson’s home in the 200 block of 49th Street SW.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office says Burt was arrested on Friday.

So was Alize Stokes, also of Canton.

He faces complicity charges.

Sheriff’s deputies say two men made their way into Christenson’s home and shot him.

A female friend inside the house was not hurt.