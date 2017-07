CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – That new Canton police patrol car on the streets since July 11 has been busy.

The Violence Interdiction Patrol (VIP) unit has made 17 arrests and recovered four firearms.

Five of those were drug arrests.

So, the department is spending some overtime money on a second VIP.

It hit the streets on Saturday.

The unit was introduced after a particularly violent week in the city back in June.