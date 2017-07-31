Heater Cause of July House Fire?

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The Perry Township Fire Department believes a malfunction involving an in-wall electric heater caused a fire that did $12,000 damage to a house in the 400 block of Oneida Avenue NW on Sunday.

With the warm temperatures, the department acknowledges the heater was probably not in operation and there was an electrical issue involved.

There was smoke damage throughout the house.

The resident got out OK and no firefighters were injured.

With the permission of the landlord and the tenant, the department would voluntarily like to add more smoke detectors to the house.