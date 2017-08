AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Uniontown police officer shot by a Lake Township man back in early July has been released from the hospital.

Sgt David White left Summa Akron City Hospital Monday following four surgeries and lots of recovery time.

He was shot four times as he answered a call on Lela Avenue NW in the township.

The sheriff’s department says 28-year-old Ryan Probst was the shooter.

He was shot dead by White’s partner.