YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WHBC) 1700 area Hoover Company retirees and their spouses continue to have healthcare coverage after a court decision last week.

U.S District Judge Benita Pearson had been asked to overturn her original ruling which kept the benefits in place.

The Youngstown-based judge denied that request by Whirlpool Corporation, which now owns the assets of Hoover.

The decision involves those who retired between 1980 and 2007.

Whirlpool could go to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals next.