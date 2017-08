The statue of Tom Benson is unveiled at the stadium that bears his name.

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Before Thursday night’s Pro Football Hall of Fame game was played, the new Tom Benson Stadium officially became Tom Benson Stadium, with the unveiling of a 9-foot statue of the New Orleans Saints owner.

It’s underneath the scoreboard at the west end of the facility.

Benson donated $10 million to get the rebuild going.

The stadium holds 23,000.