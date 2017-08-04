The Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village logo on the scorebaord at Tom Benson Stadium.

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – As Tom Benson Hall of Stadium was dedicated by Tom Benson himself on Thursday, there was a big event for the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village too.

The company and the Hall unveiled a logo for the ambitious project.

The circular design is gold and white with the iconic football on the Hall of Fame building included.

A Johnson Control representative says that football is the center of the Hall property.

To give an idea of the scope of the upcoming project, Hall President David Baker says the stadium remodel and the new youth football fields are only 14% of the village project.