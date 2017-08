CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A few Stark County residents have the opportunity to vote on Tuesday.

There’s a special election in the city of North Canton, where a 1.5 mill ambulance and EMS renewal levy is on the ballot.

And Louisville and Nimishillen Township residents can vote for a 1.8 mill additional levy for the Louisville Public Library.

It will be the first election where the new electronic poll books are being used by poll workers.

Polls are open 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.