Canton Joins Huntington in Home Ownership Effort

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The city of Canton has joined Huntington Bank in its effort to help low- and moderate-income residents achieve home ownership.

The city’s Down Payment Assistance Program provides up to 50% of the down payment and $5000 for closing costs.

Add that to the existing monies available from Huntington and other programs, and it’s understandable why 300 new homeowners have already moved into their new homes.

The program has already doled out $37 million in Canton to assist new homeowners.

Call the Community Building Partnership office for more at 330 458-0962, or go to their website.

Related Content

ODOT: ‘We’re Ready for Winter’
Woman Accused of Stabbing Her Wife
Red Cross Helping Canton Family of 6 After Fire
Stark Hotels Busy for Hall of Fame Activities
Homeless Event Brings Out 700
Garage Fire Damages Truck, Houses in SW Canton