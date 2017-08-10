Canton Joins Huntington in Home Ownership Effort

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The city of Canton has joined Huntington Bank in its effort to help low- and moderate-income residents achieve home ownership.

The city’s Down Payment Assistance Program provides up to 50% of the down payment and $5000 for closing costs.

Add that to the existing monies available from Huntington and other programs, and it’s understandable why 300 new homeowners have already moved into their new homes.

The program has already doled out $37 million in Canton to assist new homeowners.

Call the Community Building Partnership office for more at 330 458-0962, or go to their website.