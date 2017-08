CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Stark County EMA is looking for your input as it puts together its Hazard Mitigation Plan, a document that needs to be filed with FEMA every 5 years.

The plan spells out what the county is doing to mitigate the effects of natural disasters.

Here, it’s mainly about reducing the impact of flooding.

Here’s link to the proposed plan; you can view it and respond through August 25.

There’s also survey you can take.