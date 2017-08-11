Rover Begins Quarry Cleanup, Water Meeting Set

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – The parent company of Rover Pipeline, saying there’s no definitive explanation for diesel fuel getting into the drilling mud from the Bethlehem Township spill.

In a filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commision, they even suggest it could have been “sabotage”.

Meantime, the Ohio EPA says the company has begun removing some of that mud that was deposited in quarries near Riverside Avenue outside Massillon and near Beach City.

That process could take several weeks.

The mud in the quarry near Massillon has had the indirect consequence of turning City of Canton Water a shade of brown for residents on and near West Tusc in Perry Township.

The trustees have set up a meeting with water department representatives on Monday night at 6 at the police department community room.