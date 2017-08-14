3rd, 4th Rabid Raccoons Confirmed in Stark

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – 3rd and 4th rabies cases involving sick raccoons in Stark County.

The third case was in southeast Washington Township along Route 183 near Route 153.

The fourth raccoon was confirmed on Friday in Paris Township, just north of Minerva.

It had gotten into a fight with a homeowner’s dogs.

That homeowner shot the animal.

It has rabies, but the CDC must now confirm that it is the raccoon-strain of the disease.

The USDA will now add a few more Stark County townships when it does a rabies vaccine drop starting later this week.

