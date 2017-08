CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The longtime swimming coach at McKinley High School will no longer teach or coach, and he must spend a few days in jail.

This was part of the plea deal that 57-year-old Sam Seiple of Jackson Township agreed to Monday morning.

His sentence in Stark County Common Pleas Court also includes a requirement to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

Seiple admitted in a court document that he engaged in sex acts with a then-16- and 17-year-old girl in 2014 and 2015.