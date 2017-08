CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A woman had to jump from a second-story porch to escape a fire in Canton on Sunday.

She was taken to the hospital, complaining of back pain and smoke inhalation.

That fire in the 600 block of Wertz Avenue SW.

A man downstairs escaped without injury.

The fire started in a second floor bedroom and went into the attic.

There’s no cause yet.

Damage is estimated at $30,000.