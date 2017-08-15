Bizarre Behavior Ties Up Traffic at Canton Twp. Intersection

CANTON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Bizarre behavior by a Canton man in Canton Township over the weekend, some of it apparently captured on video posted to Facebook.

19-year-old Jahmir Williams is charged with felony vandalism and assault for smashing windows in the McDonald’s at Lincoln Street and Trump Avenue NE and attacking two employees.

He’s then seen outside standing on a sheriff’s officer cruiser and later on an SUV.

The incidents impacted traffic at the busy intersection for a time.

He’s in the county jail.