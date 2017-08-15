Prosecutor Awaits Evidence in Stockdale Murders

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The legal case continues to build against the 25-year-old man who deputies say shot his mother and brother to death in their Bethlehem Township home back in June.

Jacob Stockdale remains hospitalized from his apparent self-inflicted injuries.

Despite his condition, Stark County prosecutor John Ferrero says the evidence will be turned over to a grand jury which could indict Stockdale on murder or aggravated murder charges.

With there being two victims, it could end up being a death penalty case, but Ferrero says it’s too soon to talk about that.

The shooting deaths of Kathryn and James Stockdale occurred on June 15.