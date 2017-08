GREEN, Ohio (WHBC) – The high at the Akron Canton Airport Tuesday was 89 degrees.

AccuWeather says the warm spell continues Wednesday with a forecast high of 86, but with the humidity, it will feel more like the low 90s.

A warm front tomorrow will bring along a shower or heavy thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening.

There’s a bit of relief Saturday, with a high in the upper 70s and lower humidity.