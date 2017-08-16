Drive Sober, Get Pulled Over Events in Stark

CANTON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign started on Wednesday.

It runs through Labor Day.

In Stark County, 43% of the 14 traffic fatalities so far this year have been drug- or alcohol-related.

That’s above the state and national averages.

There was a kickoff event on Wednesday afternoon at the Canton Township Fire Department on 38th Street SE.

Later, a Memorial Checkpoint will be held in honor of 28-year-old Leone Turpin, killed in a 2014 I-77 drunk driving crash in Canton Township.

The checkpoint will be held in the township.

