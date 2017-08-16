Canton Man’s Family: He Has Mental Health Issues

CANTON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – You’ll recall Tuesday we told you about a Canton man wreaking havoc at a busy Canton Township intersection.

His family tells the Stark County Sheriff’s Office that 19-year-old Jhamir Williams suffers from a mental illness, having just been released from the hospital.

Williams was climbing on moving vehicles after breaking windows at the McDonald’s at Lincoln Street and Trump Avenue.

Some of the activity was recorded and posted to a Facebook account.

The sheriff’s office says they immediately recognized he had a mental issue and worked to apprehend him without the use of force.

He is charged with vandalism and assault.