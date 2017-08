CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Canton Police Metro Crash Team believes alcohol was a factor in a crash where an SUV twice ran into the guardrail on Eastbound Route 30, starting at the ramp from I-77 North.

56-year-old Bradley Fenstermaker of Canton is stable at Mercy with severe neck injuries after the vehicle flipped over the second time he hit a guardrail.

Traffic was impacted for several hours.

That accident happened at 5:45 Wednesday afternoon.