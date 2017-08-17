City, Hall Combine Pitch for 2019 or 2020 Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – The Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Cleveland Browns are submitting a combined bid to host the NFL Draft in one of two historic years.

In 2019, before the league’s 100th season, or in 2020, when the league will officially celebrate its centennial.

It may be some time before a decision is made; more than a dozen cities are still in the running for the 2018 draft.

Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei says it’ll be great for the city if another high-profile event like the draft comes to Canton, even if it’s just a few of the events.

The mayor says President David Baker gets much of the credit for having a larger vision for the Hall.