CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – There was some wild weather in parts of the region Thursday night.

Summit County was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, but no damage was reported there.

Over an inch of rain fell in parts of Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties, but precip was negligible in other parts of the area, according to the National Weather Service.

And. a weak E-F-0 tornado touched down in Trumbull County, northwest of Warren, bringing down a few trees and power lines.