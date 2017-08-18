Stark ReUps with Aqua Water, Tower to Come Down

LAKE TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – As part of a 20-year renewal of an agreement between the Stark County Sanitary Engineer’s Office and Aqua Ohio, the 750,000 gallon water tank on Pine Street NW in western Lake Township will either be sold or demolished soon.

Brant Luther with the county explains that Aqua already provides sufficient water pressure into the system.

The Sanitary Engineer’s water operation serves 2500 customers in the western end of the township.

Aqua will begin charging the water operation a bulk rate of $2.85 per thousand gallons of water; by the end of the 20 years, it goes to $3.85.

The county says it means stability and lower water costs for those customers.