CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Canton police dealt with a 12-hour-long mystery on Thursday: who is this young woman, and why doesn’t she know anything about herself?

That information is all private within the family now, but after initially locating the 19-year-old in the 400 block of 36th Street NW Thursday morning, officers had a lot of questions that weren’t being answered.

They posted her picture on Facebook and the family identified her Thursday afternoon.

She was also taken to the hospital to be checked out.