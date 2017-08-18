Raccoon Rabies Baiting Begins in Stark, Eastern Ohio

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The USDA began its annual raccoon rabies bait drop program on Friday.

The Stark County Health Department says they’re dropping baits in a number of eastern Ohio counties including Stark.

With four raccoons resting positive for rabies in the county this year, Paris, Washington, Nimishillen, Osnaburg and Sandy Townships and municipalities within will see the bait drop.

The animals ingest the baits and become immunized against the disease.

The bait drop from airplanes and helicopters continues until Sept. 15.