NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WHBC) – The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a registered sex offender who has failed to update his registration as required.

42-year-old Dale Ryser was convicted of sex-related charges, but has also faced charges involving the use of violence.

He is approximately 6’3″, weighing 400 pounds with blue eyes.

He was last seen sporting an beard.

He had been driving a 2009 black Chevy Silverado with Ohio license 816 YZY.

Call 330 339-2000 if you have any pertinent information.