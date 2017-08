CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Perhaps it’s a disorder you’ve not heard of, but frustrated parents trying to get help for their children with Childhood Apraxia of Speech hope you can help.

Kids suffering from it are hard to understand as they speak.

It’s a neurological disorder that’s not widely recognized.

The 2017 Walk for Childhood Apraxia of Speech is October 8th at Boettler Park in Green.

Here’s where to sign up or donate.