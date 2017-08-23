CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Classes started Tuesday for the two Catholic high schools in Stark County, and the two schools are closer than ever now.

They are now being overseen by the Stark County Catholic Schools Board, where Dan Gravo is the president.

It’s a model being used around the Youngstown diocese.

Gravo’s role will be to raise funds and increase enrollment for the schools.

The idea is to create better efficiencies.

Gravo says donors can always give to an individual school though.

Each building still has a principal.