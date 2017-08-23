Investigation: Missing Woman, Dead Friend

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – A search is ongoing for a missing Perry Township woman.

27-year-old Christine Slinger was last seen near Sandy Valley Estates along Route 800 just south of the Stark-Tuscarawas County line on Monday.

She was with 35-year-old Steven Stafford from New Philadelphia.

He was questioned that day, but took his own life several hours later, according to police.

The two had reportedly gotten together to discuss custody of the couple’s daughter.

When Slinger became angry with Stafford, he claims she got out of the car and ran off.

Slinger is described as a white female, 5’6, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a light blue tank top, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-430-3800.