BETHLEHEM TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – A Bloomberg analysis shows the Rover Pipeline project has picked up more negative inspection reports than any other such project in the country over the last two years.

104 reports of noncompliance have been made to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

A number of them are from here in Stark County, starting with the massive Bethlehem Township spill.

Given that the project runs 710 miles though, other projects are ahead of Rover in number of per-mile incidents.