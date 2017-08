ZOAR, Ohio (WHBC) – In light of recent events involving the removal of Confederate monuments, planned and unplanned, the organization that runs the annual Civil War Reenactment at Historic Zoar Village has met with police, making sure their event is safe.

The Zoar Community Association believes there won’t be a problem, since they are only replaying a bit of history.

This Sept. 9 and 10, it’s the Battle of Antietam being reenacted.

Oh, and the North won.