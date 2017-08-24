Perry Woman Remains Missing, Few Clues

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office continues looking for information in the disappearance of a Perry Township woman.

27-year-old Christine Slinger has not been seen by her family since Sunday night.

She left her house with a 35-year-old now-deceased New Philadelphia man that Stark County Sheriff George Maier calls a “person of interest” in the case.

Steven Stafford told police he was with Slinger on Monday; he later took his own life.

The two have an 8-year-old daughter who is unharmed.

Call the sheriff’s office at 330 430-3800 if you can provide any helpful information.